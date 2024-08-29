Yurok Tribe celebrating final steps in Klamath Dam removal project

HORNBROOK, Cal.- Past and present Yurok Tribal leaders gather in Hornbrook to celebrate the Klamath River returning to its historic channel.

The tribe gathered to watch as coffer dams were broken allowing the Klamath River to return to its natural path.

The tribe says this project has made major steps toward healing a critical watershed for west coast salmon production.

The tribe also recognizes the project as a Tribal Justice Initiative, helping to revitalize the culture and economies of several tribal nations.

Yurok Tribe Vice Chairman Frankie Myers says it is the tribe’s sacred duty to its children, ancestors and themselves to take care of the river, which was fulfilled Wednesday.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.