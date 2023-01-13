Yurok Tribe gets $350K to review missing, murdered indigenous people cases

KLAMATH, Calif. – The Yurok Tribal Court in California received a $350,000 grant to support their ongoing effort to bring justice to missing and murdered indigenous people and their families.

The grant from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians will help the Yurok Tribe hire a full-time professional investigator dedicated to solving MMIP cases, conduct inquiries into current and cold MMIP cases, and support the deployment of canine handlers, human remains detection dogs, and ground-penetrating radar in the investigation of MMIP cases.

According to the Yurok Tribe, the grant will also support families of MMIP victims so they may participate in search efforts.

“On behalf of the Yurok Tribe, I would like to sincerely thank San Manuel for investing in our effort to end the MMIP crisis in Northern California,” said Joseph L. James, the Chairman of the Yurok Tribe. “The investigator and ancillary resources will significantly increase our capacity to address existing and future MMIP cases.”

The Yurok Tribe said the new investigator will be housed within the Yurok Tribe’s Office of the Tribal Prosecutor and will lend support to and supplement the efforts of local law enforcement.

To learn more about the Yurok Tribal Court’s MMIP work, please visit https://yuroktribalcourt.org/