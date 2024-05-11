Yurok Tribe’s plan to revegetate the Klamath River reservoir under way

KLAMATH, Calif. – An effort to revegetate the area around the Klamath River’s reservoir is well on its way.

In a post on their Facebook Page the Yurok Tribe announced that the project is off to a “spectacular start.”

Over the winter and into the spring, multiple teams from the Yurok Fisheries Department seeded billions of native wildflowers, shrubs, and trees.

Spring has brought on the green and blooms, and with them swarms of bees and butterflies collecting pollen and nectar.

This month the revegetation crew planted 32,000 narrowleaf milkweed plants, which is the most important host for Monarch butterfly caterpillars.

The Yurok Fisheries Department selected each native plant species based on what historically thrived in the region before colonization.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.