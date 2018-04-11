Home
Zuckerberg faces tough questions

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg returned to Capitol Hill Wednesday for a second day of testimony on his company’s failure to protect user data and Russian meddling in the 2016 elections.

Lawmakers say if Facebook and other social media sites can’t better protect followers personal information, then Congress will pass privacy regulations.

“Who reads the user agreement and understands it? I think that’s one area where we can do better in terms of transparency and accountability,” says Oregon’s Rep. Greg Walden, chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

On Tuesday Zuckerberg disclosed his company is working with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russia election meddling after a pro-Trump data mining firm accessed at least 87-million users information without their knowledge.

