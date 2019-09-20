Zuckerberg meets with lawmakers on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg was on Capitol Hill Thursday.
On his first visit to Washington since testifying over Facebook’s privacy scandals, the CEO was spotted in the halls of the Capitol.
According to Facebook officials, Zuckerberg will be meeting with lawmakers to discuss the “future of internet regulation.”
The social media company has come under close scrutiny and criticism over its attention to privacy issues and recent announcement that Facebook plans to make cryptocurrency available to its members.
Zuckerberg met with Democratic lawmakers Wednesday night.