ZZ Top, Norah Jones, Blues Traveler scheduled to appear at 2022’s Britt Festival

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The Britt Music and Arts Festival announced the first installment of 2022 summer concerts.
With the announcement, Britt said pre-sale tickets will be available before the general public can get tickets on Friday, March 25.
Britt provided the following timeline for ticket sales:
- Mar 4-13: Clef Club ($600) and above Members may submit orders
- Mar 14 – 18: Orders processed according to membership level
- Mar 21: Donor ($250) Member Online Only orders at 10:00 AM
- Mar 23: Patron ($100) Member Online Only orders at 10:00 AM
- Mar 25: General public sales begin
The first of two 2022 concert lineups at this time is:
- June 5: ZZ Top
- June 22: Norah Jones
- July 12: Happy Together Tour 2022
- July 16: Old Crow Medicine Show
- July 22: One Night of Queen starring Gary Mullen and the Works
- July 24: Michael Franti & Spearhead
- August 8: Mt. Joy
- August 17: Collective Soul / SWITCHFOOT
- August 28: Rebelution: Good Vibes Summer Tour 2022
- September 8: Blues Traveler
Tickets and more information can be found at Brittfest.org, or you can call or visit the Box Office at 541-773-6077 or 216 W. Main St., Medford, Oregon.