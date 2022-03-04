ZZ Top, Norah Jones, Blues Traveler scheduled to appear at 2022’s Britt Festival

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The Britt Music and Arts Festival announced the first installment of 2022 summer concerts.

With the announcement, Britt said pre-sale tickets will be available before the general public can get tickets on Friday, March 25.

Britt provided the following timeline for ticket sales:

Mar 4-13: Clef Club ($600) and above Members may submit orders

Mar 14 – 18: Orders processed according to membership level

Mar 21: Donor ($250) Member Online Only orders at 10:00 AM

Mar 23: Patron ($100) Member Online Only orders at 10:00 AM

Mar 25: General public sales begin

The first of two 2022 concert lineups at this time is:

June 5: ZZ Top

June 22: Norah Jones

July 12: Happy Together Tour 2022

July 16: Old Crow Medicine Show

July 22: One Night of Queen starring Gary Mullen and the Works

July 24: Michael Franti & Spearhead

August 8: Mt. Joy

August 17: Collective Soul / SWITCHFOOT

August 28: Rebelution: Good Vibes Summer Tour 2022

September 8: Blues Traveler

Tickets and more information can be found at Brittfest.org, or you can call or visit the Box Office at 541-773-6077 or 216 W. Main St., Medford, Oregon.