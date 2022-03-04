Photo by Maxine Guenther

ZZ Top, Norah Jones, Blues Traveler scheduled to appear at 2022’s Britt Festival

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff March 4, 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The Britt Music and Arts Festival announced the first installment of 2022 summer concerts.

With the announcement, Britt said pre-sale tickets will be available before the general public can get tickets on Friday, March 25.

Britt provided the following timeline for ticket sales:

  • Mar 4-13: Clef Club ($600) and above Members may submit orders
  • Mar 14 – 18: Orders processed according to membership level
  • Mar 21: Donor ($250) Member Online Only orders at 10:00 AM
  • Mar 23: Patron ($100) Member Online Only orders at 10:00 AM
  • Mar 25: General public sales begin

The first of two 2022 concert lineups at this time is:

  • June 5: ZZ Top
  • June 22: Norah Jones
  • July 12: Happy Together Tour 2022
  • July 16: Old Crow Medicine Show
  • July 22: One Night of Queen starring Gary Mullen and the Works
  • July 24: Michael Franti & Spearhead
  • August 8: Mt. Joy
  • August 17: Collective Soul / SWITCHFOOT
  • August 28: Rebelution: Good Vibes Summer Tour 2022
  • September 8: Blues Traveler

Tickets and more information can be found at Brittfest.org, or you can call or visit the Box Office at 541-773-6077 or 216 W. Main St., Medford, Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Skip to content