Hope Village construction back underway

Medford, Ore.- Construction at Hope Village is back in full swing an according to the Project Manager things should be completed very soon.
Along the way though, the project has encountered a few unplanned setbacks between the changing weather in the Rogue Valley and learning that they didn’t have a sewer.
That lack of a sewer was their initial setback that sent the other into motion.
“I was remodeling the front building and started looking at it going, ‘Wait a minute this doesn’t drain to the street” Project Manager Jim Keeter says.
Accordign to Keeter that problem would have prevented Hope Village from having occupants.
After Keeter discovered the drainage on the property wasn’t what they had planned for he knew changes had to be made because in order to get the project up and moving they had to have a sewer. As a result, Hope Village had to apply for multiple permits.
Keeter and the Hope Village team got the permits this past Thursday the 14th. But he says even though some of the major construction had to wait until they had those permits. they didn’t fully stop work on site.
“Behind the scenes we’ve been working on it every day.”
They’ve been preparing the tiny homes for the new residents and with the project back on track, Jim Keeter hopes to welcome into their new homes by October 1st.
Keeter told NBC5 News, “I’m pretty sure we will meet all the criteria for occupancy, if the plumber and electrician can do their job, by the first.”