Medford, Ore.- Southern Oregon students now know the challenge they’re facing for their newest season of robotic competition.
Teams from all over Southern Oregon made their way to Saint Mary’s this morning to see the field for robotic competition for the 2018 season.
The F.I.R.S.T Tech Challenge field was revealed during an international live stream that was streamed at just three sites in Oregon.
Last year, Saint Mary’s team, named ‘Trial and Terror’ or TNT, went to the world championships with their student designed robot.
They also started the Southern Oregon Area Robotics (S.O.A.R.) group last year to help bring other Southern Oregon robotic teams together.
“There are a lot of really strong teams up in Portland where they have access to Intel and other major tech companies. So we bring all of these Southern Oregon teams together. That way they have a community to work with other teams. And they have more of a support group for tournaments,” TNT team member Margauxmae Quady says..
The teams work together to get their custom built robots through the specially designed field. Even though they’re competing for the most points, to them it’s not about winning or losing.
According to Quady, “The goal isn’t to beat up another teams robot. The goal is to work together to solve problems in the most effective way.”
Trial and Terror’s first competition is in November.