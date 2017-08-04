Medford, Ore. – Cierra Johnson with the Southern Oregon Humane Society introduced us to this week’s Pet of the Week, Sadhu.
Sadhu is 3-years-old and has been at the Human Society for around two weeks
He was surrendered by his owners because they’re moving.
Cierra said “He is really sweet. He has a sister named Padma and they are very bonded. He is relaxed, he is shy around new people. I think a family that is willing to let him adjust is going to be best for him.”
The Southern Oregon Humane Society is located at 2910 Table Rock Road in Medford.
If you’re interested in adopting Sadhu or another animal, call 541-779-3215 or stop by the SoHumane between the hours of 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. any day of the week.
You can also visit http://www.sohumane.org for more information.