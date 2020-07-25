Lithia Motors stocks hit all-time high

The auto retailer’s stock is up more than 30 percent this week.
The company released its second quarter numbers Wednesday.
Nasdaq.com says it beat expected estimates by more than 4 hundred and 40 million dollars.
Lithia currently has 190 locations nationwide.
