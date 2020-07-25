Home
Lithia Motors stocks hit all-time high

In business news, Medford-based Lithia motors is wrapping up one of it’s best weeks ever.
The auto retailer’s stock is up more than 30 percent this week.
The company released its second quarter numbers Wednesday.
Nasdaq.com says it  beat expected estimates by more than 4 hundred and 40 million dollars.
Lithia currently has 190 locations nationwide.

