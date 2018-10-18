On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Democratic Jackson County Commissioner Candidate Amy Thuren discussing her background in working with multiple non-profit organizations throughout the Rogue Valley, her desire to work towards improving housing and mental health throughout the region, and her motivations behind running for the position.
Five on 5 – Amy Thuren – (D) Candidate for Jackson County Commissioner
On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Democratic Jackson County Commissioner Candidate Amy Thuren discussing her background in working with multiple non-profit organizations throughout the Rogue Valley, her desire to work towards improving housing and mental health throughout the region, and her motivations behind running for the position.