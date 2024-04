[kobi_youtube video_url=”https://youtu.be/mOpLN_T12bw“

Every Tuesday morning, we highlight a local business in our area. Today we are visiting Crunch Time Wreck and Escape Rooms located in downtown Medford. Marcus meets with Rhyon Ingalls to find out how this place started.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.