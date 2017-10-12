HomeFeaturesFive on 5Five on 5 – Lieutenant Kerry Curtis – Medford Police Department Five on 5 – Lieutenant Kerry Curtis – Medford Police Department Features Five on 5 October 12, 2017 Newsroom Staff On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Lieutenant Kerry Curtis of the Medford Police Department, also the commander of SWAT discussing the protocols for handling an active shooter. Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »