Five on 5 – Senator Ron Wyden – (D) Oregon

On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined once again by Senator Ron Wyden discussing how wildfire season affects the local economy and air quality, his thoughts on the current administration’s trade policies, his recent meeting with Planned Parenthood and his goals with the organization, and affordable housing.

