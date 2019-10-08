Five on 5 – Terry Haines – Rogue Valley VeteRUN

On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Rogue Chapter Chairman for the Non-Commissioned Officers Association Terry Haines discussing the upcoming Rogue Valley VeteRUN, a 5k Fun Run that raises money for charities such as Honor Flight of Oregon, the Mighty Oaks Foundation, the Camp White Young Marines, and Divide Camp. The Rogue Valley VeteRUN will start at 9:00 AM on Saturday, October 12th. Registration is $35 and are open up until the day of the race.
For More Information:
NCOARogue.org
Facebook “Rogue Valley VeteRUN”