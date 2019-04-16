HOPE: Oasis Shelter

Home
CURRY COUNTY, Ore.— Homelessness is a serious issue in southern Oregon, but there are services and ways to escape it. NBC5’s Blakely McHugh met with a woman named Kimberly. She became homeless when she fled an abusive husband and ended up at the Oasis Shelter nearly a year and a half ago. Now, she’s back on her feet in an apartment with her kids, thanks to the help of the shelter.

