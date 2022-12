CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Southern Oregon Toy Run is back for its 42nd annual parade this weekend.

First will be a meeting at Touvelle Lodge, at 10, this Saturday morning for coffee and pastries.

The parade starts at noon and will travel south down table rock road.

It ends at Eagle Lodge where motorcycle riders will be greeted with a hot lunch.

You’re asked to donate new unwrapped toys if possible.

The toys will be separated by age group and donated to different organizations for local kids.