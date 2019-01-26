A century later, bidding on Babe Ruth photo in Dunsmuir over $13,000

DUNSMUIR, Calif. — It’s been nearly a century since baseball legend Babe Ruth played ball in a small Northern California town.
It was a day many would never forget. And it’s all captured in a photograph that’s up for auction right now.
“I just wish I was here when he was playing… because it would have been such an event,” said Richard Dinges, Dunsmuir Chamber of Commerce.
October 22nd, 1924 was an unforgettable day for those living in Dunsmuir.
It was the day “the Great Bambino,” baseball legend, Babe Ruth, came to town.
“He was such a big guy, you know, and when he hit the ball, it was just… gone,” said Dinges. “To see someone like that hit these balls. And I’m sure they would have gone way over that fence back there.”
Over 900 people filled the stands, almost 20 percent of the town, came to watch the ‘Sultan of Swat’ swing for the fences.
It’s all captured here by Paul J. Standard; The only photo of it’s kind to ever be found.
“He actually posed in front of the stands. And if you look at the postcard, all the people in the postcard are looking at the photographer,” said Joshua Evans, Chairman of Lelands. “It’s like they’re posing.”
Evans says the photo… or postcard… is a baseball collector’s dream come true. And he may be right, bidding is already over $13,000.
“To see the greatest player, the most famous man in the world… [it] was an amazing thing,” said Evans.
A plaque commemorating the event still sits at Dunsmuir recreation and park today. It’s a local reminder of an american sports legend and his trip to the small mountain town.
The auction will be continuing until February 1st.
