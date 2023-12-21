MEDFORD, Ore.- ACCESS’ 23rd “Holiday Food and Fund Drive” on Greystone Court starts December 21st.

Every year, ACCESS prances over to Greystone Court in East Medford to accept non-perishable food items and cash donations at their popular holiday light display. The event lasts from December 21st to24th, from 5:30 to 9:00 pm every day. But those hoping to get on the Nice List at the last minute can see Santa there from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. ACCESS told NBC5 every donation goes a long way, especially this time of year.

“We come together to support those in need, and around the holidays, the need does go up, the need for food does increase,” ACCESS’ Chief Advancement Officer Kellie Battaglia told NBC5, “With the cost of living and inflation, we’ve seen families that normally haven’t needed to access the food bank actually need us this year”.

According to ACCESS, every dollar donated provides four meals. They say over 1.6 million meals have been provided by this event since it started. This year, every dollar donated will be matched by NIC Industries, up to $5000.

