Alleged arsonist arrested in Siskiyou County

YREKA, Calif. – A suspected arsonist was arrested in Siskiyou County over the weekend.

CAL FIRE said on June 26, investigators arrested a male suspect on four counts of arson to forestland.

“CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers work diligently to investigate all fires and apprehend those suspected of starting fires,” the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. “As fire danger remains high across California, wildfires will continue to pose a major threat to life, property, and our state’s natural resources. CAL FIRE urges the public to be vigilant in their preparedness and awareness of suspicious activity.”

The name of the suspect was not publicly released.