An unexpected surprise: Medford baby born in car

MEDFORD, Ore.– A Medford couple had everything planned out for the birth of their child. However, sometimes the expected can become unexpected.
On Tuesday, the Smith family received a surprise they’ll never forget.
“I’m thinking, ‘Oh this is going to be a terrible car ride. I don’t know how I’m going to make it to Ashland,'” said Jia Smith.
Jia and Sam Smith were prepared for the birth of their second child in every way but one.
“So we went into Ashland hospital where I had planned to deliver, was really hoping to have a water birth,” said Jia.
On the eve of April 9, the couple received a surprise awakening that threw all that preparation out the window. Feeling the baby coming, Jia and Sam loaded into the car and were heading to the hospital when Jia’s water broke.
“I hit the brakes and I’m like assessing can we make it to the hospital, where we are at,” said Sam. “No we can’t!”
“He turns the car right around, pulls back in front of our house, parked the wrong way right in front of our house and gets right out and comes to my side and calls 911,” said Jia.
An ambulance was able to make it to the couple but on the early morning of April 10, little Makiah Santiago Smith was born in a car.
“Things will happen they’re supposed to happen so in the moment I just thought, ok this is his story, this is the way this baby is supposed to be born,” said Jia.
What was supposed to be a clean cut and well-executed birth soon turned into a story they won’t soon forget.
“It’s like sometimes these things do happen,” said Jia with a laugh.
Makiah Smith is very healthy and is 8 pounds, 3 ounces and 20 and a half inches long. The Smith family are now safe and comfortable at home.
They say they’re looking forward to things calming down after all of the excitement this week.
