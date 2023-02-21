Applications for Royal Oaks Mobil Manor open now

PHOENIX, Ore. —Applications are now open for fire survivors interested in moving into the newly rebuilt Royal Oaks Mobil Manor.

Local housing agencies are teaming up to get people moved into the development on south Pacific Highway. The affordable housing development will bring 140 modular units to the Rogue Valley later this year.

Oregon Housing and Community Services, the Housing Authority of Jackson County, and Access are all working together on the project. The housing authority says the units should get here in the next few months.

“We’re excited that we’re finally seeing activity on the site, now that we got the financing in place and that we’re able to make something happen its going to be very gratifying for all of us when we are able to get people moved in,” said Ryan Haynes with the Housing Authority of Jackson County.

Access says if all goes well, the homes will be move-in ready by July.

Applications are open until February 24th.

You can find them on accesshelps.org