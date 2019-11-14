Home
Arrests made in mobile home shooting injuring two people

MEDFORD, Ore. — The shooting happened in the early morning hours at Peachwood Village in Southwest Medford.

Police say two minors, a 17 and a 16-year-old, were intoxicated the night of September 2nd and started fighting.

The 17-year-old grabbed a 30/30 rifle from his home and struck the 16-year-old with it. He also attempted to shoot him, according to authorities.

Police say the rifle didn’t fire.

The 17-year-old then went back home.

Shortly after, police say the 16-year-old showed up with his 22-year-old brother. That’s when police say the two forced their way into the 17-year-old’s home.

One of them was armed with a tire iron.

In self-defense, police say the 17-year-old shot the brothers. Both were taken to the hospital after the shooting.

The 22-year-old is still being treated for his injuries in Portland.

Although police say the investigation has revealed the shooting itself was justified, the 17-year-old was charged for assault and unlawful use of a weapon for his actions prior to the shooting.

Police also charged the 16-year-old for burglary in the 1st degree for breaking into the 17-year-old’s home.

