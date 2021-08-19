Asante now sharing daily COVID-19 hospitalization data

MEDFORD, Ore. – As the pandemic rages on and the delta variant surges, a local healthcare system is taking steps to communicate how much this is impacting local healthcare.
After a week that’s seen a record surge in COVID-19 cases in Jackson County, Asante is now sharing the Medford hospital’s COVID-19 hospitalization data on a daily basis.
You can view the latest chart athttps://www.asante.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine on the right-hand side of the page.
Asante reminds the public, “Vaccination is the safest, most effective and reliable way to keep yourself, your family and the community healthy and safe from the delta variant.”