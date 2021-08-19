Home
Asante now sharing daily COVID-19 hospitalization data

Asante now sharing daily COVID-19 hospitalization data

Health News Local News Top Stories , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. – As the pandemic rages on and the delta variant surges, a local healthcare system is taking steps to communicate how much this is impacting local healthcare.

After a week that’s seen a record surge in COVID-19 cases in Jackson County, Asante is now sharing the Medford hospital’s COVID-19 hospitalization data on a daily basis.

You can view the latest chart athttps://www.asante.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine on the right-hand side of the page.

Asante reminds the public, “Vaccination is the safest, most effective and reliable way to keep yourself, your family and the community healthy and safe from the delta variant.”

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »