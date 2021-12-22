Biden administration extends pause of student loan repayments

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff December 22, 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – President Biden announced Wednesday that he will be extending the pause on student loan repayments for an additional 90 days.

The payments were originally set to restart on February 1st, but now students will not have to start repaying back those loans until May 1st.

The move is a reversal of the administration’s previous stance. The White House said in August that the January 31st extension would be the final pause on federal student loan payments.

The president said the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in America is the reason for the extension.

Borrower balances have been frozen for most student loans since the beginning of the pandemic nearly two years ago.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags: