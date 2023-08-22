Brookings Harbor Food Bank opens doors to Del Norte wildfire victims

BROOKINGS, Ore. – Brookings Harbor Community Helpers have opened its doors to people impacted by the wildfires and power outages in Del Norte County.

Officials at the food bank say they have been giving out food, clothing, and other necessities to people currently facing extensive power outages and wildfire evacuations.

It can be hard though when there aren’t enough resources for those needing help.

“There was a woman who was in here yesterday. It was really sad because it made us want to cry because she was crying and she needed blankets to keep her child warm and we just didn’t have none,” said Brookings Harbor Community Helpers Director Olivia Davis.

Davis says people can come by weekly for a food box or come by and get a daily bag, which has fresh fruit, vegetables, a protein, snacks, cereal, and milk. She says they will also provide small sandwich bags or pet food as needed.

“They were so appreciative of getting some help,” Davis said when speaking about families who had already stopped by. “They heard from other people ‘come down to Brookings and they will help you.'”

Doors are open five days a week to accept donations for families in need.

Items needed most include clothes, blankets, and gas gift cards.

“The woman yesterday, she left and she felt safer because she was able to get some help for her child,” Davis said.

You can make donations in person or online at the Brookings Harbor Food Bank website.

