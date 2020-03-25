California county requires second-home travelers to quarantine

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. – Trinity County, south of Mt. Shasta, is issuing new guidance for the coronavirus pandemic. In an effort to prevent unintentional spread, the Trinity County Health Department is now requiring all travelers who choose to reside in a second home within the county to self-quarantine upon their arrival for at least 14 days.
These people are allowed to leave home for essential services, however non-residents are asked to stay out of the county per orders from California’s governor.
The health advisory and order is effective immediately and states:
“As with any pandemic, the primary concern is keeping people safe, but also people need to understand Trinity County has limited resources and our medical system could be quickly overwhelmed should the precautions not be heeded. Your cooperation in this matter is greatly appreciated as we continue to navigate through this pandemic.”
If someone becomes sick with any COVID-19 symptoms they are asked not to drive to a doctor or medical clinic, but to instead call their medical provider or Trinity County Public Health for advice.