Carrie Underwood set to headline Rogue Music Festival

Posted by Shellye Leggett January 26, 2023

8-time Grammy Award winner, Carrie Underwood, is set to perform in the Rogue Valley.

On December 19, 2022, the Jackson County Fairgrounds and Expo announced the first ever Rogue Music Festival, presented by the Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe, on Father’s Day weekend.

Eric Church will start things off Friday, June 16, with Underwood headlining and closing out the inaugural 2023 festival Saturday, June 17.

The Jackson County Fairgrounds and the Expo said, “She will certainly be the most incredible signature ending leaving our guests with the anticipation for 2024. There couldn’t be a better artist under the sun to bless our crowd with her amazing talent here in Central Point, Oregon, for our founding year of Rogue Music Fest.”

Nine artists will perform at the Rogue Music Festival. The Expo will announce those names at a later date. The concert is Father’s Day weekend June 16 and 17, 2023.

Tickets are on sale now at Sherm’s Food 4 Less, Expo Box Office, and online at www.RogueMusicFest.com

 

 

Shellye Leggett
Shellye Leggett is an anchor and producer for NBC5 News. You can also catch her anchoring on KMVU FOX26. She comes to the Rogue Valley from Albuquerque, New Mexico where she was a nightside reporter and fill-in weekend anchor for KOAT Action 7 News for 3 years. She has also reported in Colorado Springs, Colorado, South Bend, Indiana and Bozeman, Montana. Shellye was born and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada. She graduated from North Park University in Chicago, Illinois with a B.A. in Communication Studies. She then earned a Master's degree in Broadcast Journalism from DePaul University in Chicago. In her free time, she loves to hang out with her fiancé who's in the Navy, her cat “Tootsie,” watch scary movies with friends and spend time with her extended family who live all over the West Coast. Shellye is excited to explore Southern Oregon and North California and tell your stories.
