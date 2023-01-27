Carrie Underwood set to headline Rogue Music Festival

8-time Grammy Award winner, Carrie Underwood, is set to perform in the Rogue Valley.

On December 19, 2022, the Jackson County Fairgrounds and Expo announced the first ever Rogue Music Festival, presented by the Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe, on Father’s Day weekend.

Eric Church will start things off Friday, June 16, with Underwood headlining and closing out the inaugural 2023 festival Saturday, June 17.

The Jackson County Fairgrounds and the Expo said, “She will certainly be the most incredible signature ending leaving our guests with the anticipation for 2024. There couldn’t be a better artist under the sun to bless our crowd with her amazing talent here in Central Point, Oregon, for our founding year of Rogue Music Fest.”

Nine artists will perform at the Rogue Music Festival. The Expo will announce those names at a later date. The concert is Father’s Day weekend June 16 and 17, 2023.

Tickets are on sale now at Sherm’s Food 4 Less, Expo Box Office, and online at www.RogueMusicFest.com