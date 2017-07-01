Cases of abandoned pets on the rise in southern Oregon

Medford, Ore. – Dogs and cats are being abandoned on rural roads in Jackson County.
It leaves the animals panicked, chasing after their owners.
Ashley Cates says she and her family have been noticing more and more animals being dumped on the side of the road.
This week alone three dogs were left in their rural neighborhood.
“I don’t know if it’s the heat or what circumstances are pushing more out right now but it definitely seems like it’s ramping up”
Jackson County Animal Services says it is all too familiar with the problem. Mike Slusarczyk added, “For whatever reason this does happen quite often in Jackson County.”
And it’s a problem leaving many animals heartbroken and abandoned.
“A lot of times you see the dog that is now not only displaced but because they don’t know where they are at,” said Slusarczyk. “They are often scared and panicked because they watched their owner or whoever drive off”
They sometimes they even try to chase the car. Slusarczyk recalled, “in a specific case it was reported the dog was trying to chase after the vehicle as if to get back in.”
If you do try to pick up the animals, animal control officers say you should do it very cautiously.
And if you can’t keep your pet, use a humane way to find it a new home.
Slusarczyk said, “There’s a lot of people out there who want dogs and leaving them on the road is just not an option”
If you see an abandoned dog or cat call animal control.
If you have to surrender a pet or you find a stray, there are several places you can call for help.
In Jackson County, you may want to consider the Southern Oregon Humane Society or Jackson County Animal Services.
If you find a cat, call C.A.T.S.
In Josephine County, you can contact the animal shelter.