Central Medford H.S. will become middle school, district officials say

MEDFORD, Ore. – The superintendent of the Medford School District announced major changes coming to the district.
In a letter addressed to parents, Superintendent Bret Champion said due to address a lack of space, the first floor and part of the second floor of Central Medford High School will become the third middle school in the district. The plans should go into effect in the fall of the 2012-2022 school year. At that time, sixth-grade students will move to middle schools to free up elementary school classrooms.
Renovations of Central Medford High School will begin next year as the district works to find another home for Central Medford High students.
You can learn more about the plans here: https://www.medford.k12.or.us/nextsteps