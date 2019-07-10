China addresses U.S. trade negotiations

BEIJING, China (NBC) – The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that top trade envoys of China and the U.S. have spoken by phone on implementing plans to resume trade negotiations.
It was the envoys’ first contact since the presidents of the two countries agreed to return to talks after they met at the G20 summit in Osaka at the end of last month.
The ministry spokesman gave no details beyond saying the envoys had quote “exchanged views”.
He declined to comment directly on a Financial Times report that to help revive the trade talks, President Trump told President Xi that Washington would avoid criticizing Beijing over the street protests in Hong Kong.
The spokesman said that Hong Kong affairs are purely China’s internal affairs, and that “no foreign government, organization or individual has the right to interfere”.