Controlled burns planned around Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – Numerous controlled burns are scheduled to take place around Ashland Tuesday.
According to the City of Ashland, controlled burns will be conducted near Ashland Mine Road, Acid Castle Rocks, Upper Tolman Creek Road and the east side of the Ashland Watershed. Another burn will be conducted near Granite Street, according to the Ashland Forest Resiliency Stewardship Program.
The fuel-reduction burns will create smoke that will likely be visible from Interstate 5.
The Ashland Forest Resiliency Stewardship Project said, “Controlled burns on properties located in the critical wildland-urban interface are an important way to reduce the risk of wildfires.”
Updates about controlled burns in the Ashland Watershed can be found at http://www.ashlandwatershed.org.