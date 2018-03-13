Klamath Falls airport won’t see airline service this year

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Crater Lake-Klamath Regional Airport will not see commercial passenger airline service this year.
The area’s sole air carrier PenAir left Klamath Falls in August of 2017. Since then, the community hasn’t had any options for commercial passenger flights.
Airport officials worked to restore service, eventually announcing SkyWest was “interested” in providing flights for the community.
However, after one meeting and another follow-up with SkyWest, the company indicated they don’t intend to add any new markets not already planned in 2018, including Klamath Falls.
Airport officials said discussions will continue with SkyWest for potential service next year.
“While we are disappointed by SkyWest’s decision to not begin service to Klamath Falls this year, we are pleased that SkyWest will continue to look at our market for future service,” said the airport’s director, John Barsalou. “These are extremely challenging times for small communities seeking air service and we will continue to explore all air service opportunities that are available to us.”