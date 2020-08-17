Crane Fire grows to 1,800 acres in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ore. – A new wildfire burning southeast of Lakeview has grown to nearly 2,000 acres.
The Crane Fire was discovered Sunday afternoon on Crane Mountain near the Oregon-California border in southern Lake County. It was estimated to be about 400 acres in size.
By Monday morning, 107 fire personnel were deployed and the fire was estimated to be about 1,800 acres in size.
Willow Creek and Twin Springs Campgrounds, along with the Crane Mountain Trailhead, were evacuated. Lakeview and New Pine Creek were not threatened by the flames, but smoke could impact residents depending on wind direction.
The cause of the Crane Fire remains under investigation.