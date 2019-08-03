Home
Crews quickly put out fire at White City sawmill

Crews quickly put out fire at White City sawmill

Local News , , , , ,

WHITE CITY, Ore. — An explosion at a White City sawmill was quickly put out on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters say the fire sparked inside the hopper of “Timber Products Company” on Avenue G.

Crews were able to get to the scene within minutes and immediately put it out.

“A lot of the fine dust is sanding dust from the plywood that they make in this facility. So, it’s really fine component and it doesn’t take a whole lot to get it ignited,” said Deputy Chief Mike Hussey, Fire District 3.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

The mill will be closed for the weekend.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »