Crews quickly put out fire at White City sawmill

WHITE CITY, Ore. — An explosion at a White City sawmill was quickly put out on Friday afternoon.
Firefighters say the fire sparked inside the hopper of “Timber Products Company” on Avenue G.
Crews were able to get to the scene within minutes and immediately put it out.
“A lot of the fine dust is sanding dust from the plywood that they make in this facility. So, it’s really fine component and it doesn’t take a whole lot to get it ignited,” said Deputy Chief Mike Hussey, Fire District 3.
The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.
The mill will be closed for the weekend.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.