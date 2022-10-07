Crews respond to small fire near Canyonville

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A small wildfire near Interstate 5 in Douglas County has been completely lined.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said at about 10:35 p.m. Thursday, numerous agencies responded to what’s now known as the “95 O’Shea Fire” south of Canyonville.

Friday morning, ODF estimated the fire was four to six acres in size, 40% contained, 60% trailed, and 100% lined.

According to the Douglas Forest Protective Agency, the fire continues to burn in dead and downed timber and while smoke may be visible, there is no threat to homes and structures.

