Asante RRMC and a nurse named as defendants in wrongful death lawsuit

MEDFORD, Ore. – Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center and a nurse have been named as defendants in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by a local attorney.

The estate of 65-year-old Horace E. Wilson, who died while hospitalized at Asante’s RRMC, is suing the hospital, alleging a nurse replaced his prescribed fentanyl with tap water.

The civil suit names the hospital system and Nurse Dani Marie Schofield as defendants.

Southern Oregon lawyer Justin Idiart, who represents Wilson’s estate, said he has nine clients whose medication was swapped out, and another five have reached out for possible representation.

Here is a link to view the complaint:

Complaint filed (Estate of Horace Wilson v. Asante) 02-26-2024

