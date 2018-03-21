Detectives: White City shooting victim was part of armed robbery plot

White City, Ore.- Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a Tuesday night shooting in White City happened during a home invasion robbery.
According to detectives, James Steven Bennett, 30, and at least one other accomplice went to an apartment on Division Road with the intention of robbing it. About 8:19 p.m., Benney called 911 to request emergency medical attention. Deputies found him in the area of Division Road and Carr Street, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Bennett was taken to Rogue Regional Medical Center where he was put into the custody of Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting. The shooter has been identified and detectives say he is cooperating with the investigation, however his name isn’t being released at this time.