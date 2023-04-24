Don Lemon terminated from ‘CNN This Morning’

(NBC) Long-time CNN anchor Don Lemon announced he has been terminated from the network.

Lemon wrote in a statement on Twitter that he was informed by his agent that he was being terminated Monday.

The “CNN This Morning” anchor added that management did not have the “decency” to tell him directly that he was fired.

In a tweet, CNN refuted Lemon’s account as “inaccurate.”

The network said he was offered a chance to meet with management but “instead released a statement on Twitter.”

According to a memo provided to NBC News, CNN CEO Chris Licht said that the network and Lemon have “parted ways” but did not go into further details.

