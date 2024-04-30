Two injured and three dogs killed in Grants Pass fire

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – An early morning fire claiming the lives of several dogs in Josephine County.

Three Dogs were killed and two people were sent to the hospital after firefighters responded to the Grants Pass fire early Monday morning.

Rural Metro Fire, Grants Pass Fire, and AMR Josephine County all responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1000 block of Plum Tree Lane in Grants Pass. When crews arrived on scene just after 2am, one trailer was fully engulfed in flames. A fourth dog was taken into custody by firefighters and sent to animal control.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office has taken over the investigation into what caused the fire.

Austn Prince, Rural Metro Fire Operations Chief, says, “We kind of knew when the address was given where we were going because we’ve been there a number of times. And there really isn’t anything that represents any structures on the property. It’s just kind of a come and go situation with the people who’ve taken up residency there by bringing in a motorhome or an RV or a vehicle and just staying in it.”

Prince says the property has been an ongoing issue for neighbors and first responders and County Health and Building Safety has been searching for a solution.

