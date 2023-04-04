Former winners return for 46th annual Pear Blossom Run

Posted by Ethan McReynolds April 3, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Rogue Valley’s biggest race is almost here.

Runners from around the region are gearing up for the Pear Blossom Run this weekend.

There are some returning winners running this year including Marci Klimek.

The Phoenix High School alum has won the race six times!

That includes a dominant stretch of five in a row from 2011 to 2015, as well as this past year.

Klimek said that she loves “Pear Week” and not just because of the race.

“It’s honestly one of the only times during the year that I get to see so many people, like my high school coach and different community members and I know I’ll always get to see them at Pear, so it’s like a really special event, it’s like a big family reunion every year,” Klimek said.

The 46th annual Pear Blossom Run is set for Saturday, April 8th.

The first race will kick off starting at 7 a.m.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Ethan McReynolds
View More Posts
Ethan McReynolds is a reporter and weekend anchor for NBC5 News. He grew up in Bothell, Washington and graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in Broadcasting and minors in Journalism and Sport Management. At Gonzaga, he started his own sports podcast. Ethan loves rooting for his hometown Seattle sports teams, especially the Mariners. He loves playing baseball, basketball, and soccer. He is also an avid Taylor Swift fan.
Skip to content