Former winners return for 46th annual Pear Blossom Run

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Rogue Valley’s biggest race is almost here.

Runners from around the region are gearing up for the Pear Blossom Run this weekend.

There are some returning winners running this year including Marci Klimek.

The Phoenix High School alum has won the race six times!

That includes a dominant stretch of five in a row from 2011 to 2015, as well as this past year.

Klimek said that she loves “Pear Week” and not just because of the race.

“It’s honestly one of the only times during the year that I get to see so many people, like my high school coach and different community members and I know I’ll always get to see them at Pear, so it’s like a really special event, it’s like a big family reunion every year,” Klimek said.

The 46th annual Pear Blossom Run is set for Saturday, April 8th.

The first race will kick off starting at 7 a.m.

