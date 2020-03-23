Gov. Kate Brown orders closure of playgrounds, sports courts

SALEM, Ore. – Playgrounds across Oregon will be closed in the wake of Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s latest executive order.
As part of Executive Order 20-12, which was issued Monday, Brown ordered the immediate closure of all pools, skate parks, outdoor sports courts and playground equipment areas.
The closures were accompanied by a broader order that forbids nonessential gatherings in the state, no matter the size. Several types of businesses were ordered to close, and those not listed were ordered to obey social distancing rules.
The executive order will remain in effect until the governor deems it no longer necessary.
State Parks in Oregon will also shut down in response to Governor Brown’s actions.