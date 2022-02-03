Governor Kate Brown holds last annual State of the State Address

MEDFORD, Ore. — Thursday afternoon, Governor Kate Brown held her final annual State of the State Address. The roughly 30 minute speech covered a variety of topics ranging from COVID-19 to affordable housing. She says in her last year, she wants to focus on helping working families.

To do so, Brown says Oregon has made a $400 million dollar investment in affordable housing and a $100 million dollar investment in child-care. “I’m dedicated to building a strong workforce for Oregon. I will bolster that workforce by providing access to childcare, so that parents can go to work knowing their kids are cared for,” said Gov. Brown.

The governor also highlighted ‘Future Ready Oregon’ a $200 million dollar investment in job training for key Oregon industries. You can watch the full speech on Governor Kate Brown’s YouTube page. It begins at the 13:33 time mark.