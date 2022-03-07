Grants Pass City Council member announces run for county commissioner

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A familiar face is adding his name to the list of candidates for Josephine County commissioner.

Brian DeLaGrange announced Monday morning he’s running for the open position on the Josephine County Board of Commissioners.

Last week Commissioner Darin Fowler announced he won’t seek reelection.

DeLaGrange currently serves on the Grants Pass City Council and Grants Pass School Board.

Mark Seligman, John West and Gary Richardson have also filed to run for the non-partisan position.