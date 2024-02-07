Grants Pass City Council will continue public safety funding discussion

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– The Grants Pass City Council is set to discuss public safety funding again at a meeting Wednesday.

The council has narrowed their options down to a sales tax, a food and beverage tax or a utility fee to help fully staff the police and fire departments.

The city has put a number of funding options on the ballot over the past several years, all of which were voted down.

Grants Pass Mayor Sara Bristol says none of the options they are currently considering require a public vote.

Bristol said, “we’re hearing over and over that our public safety departments are understaffed and that they’re needing more people. They’re being required to do forced callbacks, which is when there aren’t enough people to fill a shift.”

The council will make a decision on funding by July.

Wednesday’s meeting will provide more direction on which option they want to proceed with.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.