Grants Pass crews battle Christmas Eve house fire

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety is asking residents to avoid a neighborhood as they worked Tuesday to put out a house fire. The fire started Christmas Eve. Traffic is blocked on Panoramic Loop and Cloverlawn Drive. Crews were bringing in equipment in an effort to stop the 2 alarm fire.
A neighbor tells NBC5 News they heard a loud “boom” just before the house erupted in flames. Scott Singer lives nearby and sent us this photo, saying their own house shook when they heard the noise. He says they then looked outside, only to see their neighbors home in flames and billowing smoke.
