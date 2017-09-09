Helping Hands sends volunteers to Texas

Medford, Ore. — A Medford Christian organization is sending volunteers to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. Helping Hands International is sending teams of up to 15 people each week to help restore homes affected by the storm.
The organization has been sending volunteers to natural disasters around the country since 2002. If you want to go, the cost to volunteer is $50, plus airfare, and lasts one week. But if you can’t make it out to Texas, there are other ways you can support them.
“There’s people who want to help but they can’t go, and there’s people who want to go, but they can’t afford it. If we can pair those people together, that’s a great thing because everyone can help out in some way,” said Ron Ashpole, Helping Hands International.
Helping Hands said if you plan to be a volunteer, be prepared for physical labor. Up to 100 volunteers will be sent to Texas over the next two months.