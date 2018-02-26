Hero dog shot 3 times in Washington State home burglary

DES MOINES, Wash. (KOMO) – A Washington State family says their dog saved the life of his 16-year-old owner. But now the pooch is recovering after burglars shot him three times.
The Cadena family came to Blue Pearl Pet Hospital to support their hero, Rex, who’s fighting for his life.
Javier Mercado said, “I think if it weren’t for him, I don’t think I’d be standing here today.”
16-year-old Javier was home alone in Des Moines Wednesday when he says burglars smashed through their glass door. “And that’s when I immediately dialed 911. And my dog, as soon as he heard the window shatter, he ran downstairs full charge, and then I heard a bunch of barking and struggling and one of the guy’s screaming the dog, the dog, the dog bit me, get the dog.”
Javier says he hid in a bathroom closet as Rex went after the intruders. After several tussles, Javier heard four shots then Rex cried out. “And I heard them scream out ‘Let’s get out of here!’”
The Cadenas say they’re not sure if the burglars stole anything and they don’t know who would have done this. Des Moines police tell me they’re still investigating.
Julia Cadena said it was “very scary, that’s all I can say.”
Julia is grateful her son wasn’t injured, but now she’s hurting for Rex. She says the German shepherd was shot three times including once in the neck. “He was trying to protect Javier. That was his mission there. My hero, my four-legged angel and hero.”
He’ll need surgery but right now he’s stable and his family is hopeful. “Just hoping he fights through and makes it.”
Then Javier can tell his hero he’s been a good boy. “Yeah, real good dog.”