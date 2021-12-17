I-5 closure lifted after travelers didn’t chain up

Madison LaBerge
Posted by Madison LaBerge December 16, 2021

ASHLAND, Ore. — The wintry Wednesday weather caused significant delays on I-5, after it was shut down for over 20 hours overnight. Although traffic is flowing now, ODOT said the Siskiyou Overpass will see the effects of this closure for days.

Semi after semi, at least two miles of traffic backed up at Ashland’s exit 19 around noon. “Anytime that you have a closure or a stoppage, a truck that sideways vehicles, they can’t go anymore. Traffic quickly backs up behind it,” said Gary Leaming with ODOT. But there can be consequences when miles of traffic pile up.

“When that occurs, the plows can’t work. If it’s snowing hard, the snow continues to build and it just compounds the problem,” said Leaming. While snow was a problem on Wednesday, drivers ignoring chain advisories ultimately led to the closure. “Unfortunately, it was due to big rigs and other vehicles that chose not to use chains when instructed to. And they became disabled on southbound I-5,” said Haleigh Pike with Caltrans.

Gary Leaming with ODOT says most truck drivers will chain up to continue traveling but there are always exceptions. “They’ll try to get by and we struggled with that last night according to our managers, in the sense of some of the truck drivers didn’t have the correct chains put on the correct tire. They were sent back into Ashland and they came back through again,” said Leaming.

After I-5 closed Wednesday night, some worried truck drivers and other travelers might get stranded, but Caltrans and ODOT say that is not the case. “We have crews out there 24/7 working to assist these drivers. We were letting people know who were contacting us overnight that if they felt as if they were stranded or their life was in any kind of danger that they should contact 911,” said Pike.

ODOT and Caltrans both say before you travel, to check the road conditions. You can check Oregon roads at TripCheck and California roads on Quick Map.

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Madison LaBerge
Madison LaBerge
View More Posts
Madison LaBerge is the anchor of NBC5 News Weekends at 6 and 11. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico. She loves living in the Pacific Northwest. She can't get over "how green everything is!" When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon. Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!