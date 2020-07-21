Jackson County sets out to prevent littering

Local residents say littering on the streets is becoming a major issue in White City.
Tonight, the local sheriff’s office says it’s getting involved.
This photo was put on Facebook by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Monday.
It says offensive littering is a misdemeanor in the state of Oregon.
People could serve up to 30 days in jail for such an offense.
Unlike cities like Medford, White city doesn’t have city services.
This means the responsibility is on it’s citizens to clean up after themselves.
“That’s the problem… If people think ‘well I can just dump it and someone will come clean it up without consequence’…we’re trying to discourage that kind of thinking,” says Mike Moran, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.
The sheriff’s office says it occasionally teams up with Jackson County Code Enforcement.
It says it will continue it’s efforts to prevent this from happening.
